Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called an emergency meeting of senior officers on Friday to discuss strategies to curb the growing drug menace in the state.

Instructions have been to the Commissioner of 8 divisions, Inspector General and Collector of 15 districts to join the meeting through video conferencing.

Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Bhopal, Indore Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar Rewa, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Neemuch, Datia, Mandsaur, Narsinghpur, Ratlam and Satna districts will join through the meeting in connection with the campaign against drug addiction

Divisional commissioners and Inspector General of Police of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa and Hoshangabad divisions will also attend the meeting. (ANI)

