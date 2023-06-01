Bhopal, June 1: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday extended greetings to residents of Bhopal on the occasion of Bhopal Gaurav Diwas and announced a government holiday in Bhopal on June 1 from next year. "Today we celebrate Bhopal Gaurav Divas and also Independence Day. Bhopal did not get independence on August 15, 1947, the day on which India got independence. At that time the then Nawab of Bhopal refused the merger of Bhopal into India. After that, there was a movement initiated to make Bhopal independent," CM Chouhan told reporters here. Bhopal Gaurav Diwas 2023: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Flags off 'Pride Run' in State Capital (See Pics and Video).

He added that due to the strict stand of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and because of the public movement, the then Nawab of Bhopal was forced to merge Bhopal into India. "On June 1, 1949, Bhopal became an integral part of India, so it has been decided that Bhopal Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated every June 1. I pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and martyrs who were martyred in Boras in Raisen district. I extend greetings to all the residents of Bhopal on the occasion of Bhopal Gaurav Divas," the CM said. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates Virtual Reality Lab in Jabalpur, Shares Food With Schoolchildren (See Pics and Video).

Bhopal Gaurav Diwas 2023 Greetings From Shivraj Singh Chouhan:

The true history of Bhopal should come in front of everyone, so we will create a research institute that will do research on Bhopal. Bhopal was formally merged in India on June 1, so Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated as well as there will be a government holiday on this day from next year. So that the children and the coming generation would know that Bhopal merged in India on June 1 and we could remember those revolutionaries and martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the merger of Bhopal, the chief minister added.

