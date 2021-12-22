Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave us the assurance in the assembly that no panchayat elections will take place without OBC reservation.

Speaking at a press conference here in Bhopal, Kamal Nath said, "Chief Minister Chouhan has given us the assurance in the assembly that no election will take place without OBC reservation. I thanked him. I want CM to come to the assembly and speak about three main issues; Reservation, Delimitation and rotation."

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Stabs 30-year-old Delhi native to Death Over Suspicion of Affair With His Spouse in Jaipur.

Kamal Nath further asked Chouhan about the actions taken after this announcement, "If you want us to go to the court, we will join you too," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)