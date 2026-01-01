Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has visited hospitals in Indore and met people admitted after falling ill from consuming contaminated water.

The CM Yadav enquired about the health status of the patients and directed officials to ensure proper, timely treatment for all affected. He also asked the district administration to take all necessary steps to prevent further cases.

The Municipal Corporation has been supplying water to households in the affected areas. Ambulances have also been deployed to transport people showing any symptoms to hospitals promptly. The administration is closely monitoring the situation to ensure adequate medical care and a safe drinking water supply.

Meanwhile, at least four people have died, and more than 149 have been hospitalised in Indore after consuming contaminated water, prompting the state administration to step up emergency measures.

Indore District Magistrate Shivam Verma said that treatment is being provided to all affected individuals in accordance with the Chief Minister's directions. He said approximately 149 people are currently hospitalised, with their conditions being closely monitored.

The District Magistrate said survey teams are conducting door-to-door checks to identify more affected persons and prevent further spread of illness. He added that nearly 2,700 houses had been surveyed as of Tuesday, and the exercise is being extended to nearby areas. ANM and ASHA workers are also visiting households and distributing ORS packets to residents as a preventive measure.

The death toll in the contaminated water incident has increased to seven so far. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each deceased person's family and free treatment for all affected people.

Earlier, Yadav expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse.

Two officials have been suspended, while one has been dismissed from the service. (ANI)

