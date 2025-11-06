Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday appealed to the residents of Bihar to exercise their franchise in the ongoing state assembly polls.

CM Yadav also expressed confidence that the NDA would return to power in Bihar again, with Nitish Kumar continuing as Chief Minister.

"On the occasion of polling for the Bihar assembly elections, I appeal to all the people of Bihar to use their voting rights and participate in this festival of democracy. It is certain that the NDA will form the government again and Nitish Kumar will be the CM. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the NDA in Delhi, the people want development, and the NDA will form the government again in Bihar," CM Yadav said.

Targeting the Opposition, the Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, is trying to mislead the public by bringing up the Haryana elections during the Bihar polls.

"Nobody is taking his claims seriously. Earlier, he tried to spread misinformation about EVMs. The Supreme Court also rejected that claim. I hope that he will behave with dignity," the CM added.

The Chief Minister is also visiting Bihar on Thursday as part of the election campaign for NDA candidates in the Bihar assembly elections. According to an official release, CM Yadav will tour the Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Gaya districts of Bihar and will address multiple public gatherings in support of NDA candidates.

Bihar assembly elections are being held in two phases, and voting for the first phase on 121 constituencies is being conducted today, while the remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11.

Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began on Thursday at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors', and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore. (ANI)

