Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a mass wedding ceremony organised in Daukhedi, Ujjain district on Wednesday and blessed the newly-wed couples for a happy married life on the occasion.

A total of 70 newly-wed couples walked down the aisle during the ceremony, and CM Yadav wished that the lives of all the couples be filled with joy, happiness and prosperity.

"Today, I attended a mass wedding ceremony in Daukhedi, Ujjain, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious Muhurtas. Today is a very special day, and I extend my greetings to all the newlywed couples. Our government is also providing Rs 55,000 to each couple. The mass wedding ceremonies stop extravagant expenses, and the entire society participates in the function with pleasure at the same time," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further expressed pleasure after attending the mass wedding function and said that it felt good to see people from various villages and towns get married.

Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav stated, "Best wishes to all the newly married couples for a happy life! Today, I attended a mass marriage ceremony organised in Daukhedi of Ujjain district and blessed the newlywed couples for a happy married life. I wish that with the blessings of Baba Mahakal, the life of all our sons and daughters is filled with happiness, prosperity and joy."

Earlier, while extending greetings of Akshaya Tritiya, the CM added, "Greetings and best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya festival. I pray to Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi to keep their blessings on all of you and provide everlasting happiness, joy and prosperity."

Celebrated on April 30 this year, Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is primarily observed among the Jain and Hindu communities. Additionally, the day is considered auspicious for purchasing gold, donating food items, and clothing, among other things. People pray for the well-being of their loved ones. (ANI)

