Indore, September 8: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a review meeting in Indore on Sunday with public representatives and officials from various departments. Speaking to the media about the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav emphasized Indore's significance as a financial hub and outlined future development plans.

"Indore has a unique position in the country and is also known as the financial capital of the state. In the future, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, and Dhar will be developed as part of a metropolitan city under PM Narendra Modi's 'Amrit Kaal' plan for 2047. Among the outlines of the four major cities in the state, the report for Indore and Ujjain has been the best. Other cities will also be developed," he said. Madhya Pradesh Utsav 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 4-Day Program in New Delhi; State’s Rich Art, Tourism, Cultural Heritage and Welfare Schemes Being Displayed.

मध्यप्रदेश का चहुंमुखी विकास हमारा संकल्प... आज लोकमाता अहिल्याबाई की नगरी इंदौर स्थित ब्रिलियंट कन्वेंशन सेंटर में इंदौर के विकास कार्यों के संबंध में बैठक कर चल रहे विभिन्न विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा की तथा संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर कैबिनेट में… pic.twitter.com/nArnKiWXJT — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 8, 2024

Regarding plans for development and expansion, Yadav said, "The pace of growth in railways, roads, airways, and industrial and commercial sectors will be streamlined and well-planned. Public representatives have provided suggestions during the meeting on this topic. Our aim is to make Madhya Pradesh a model of development."

He added that the Madhya Pradesh government would also advance in line with the projects of the Government of India. The metro project from Indore to Ujjain will be completed before Simhastha (Kumbh Mela). Ongoing metro projects will also accelerate, with the metro speed set at 80 kilometres per hour, eventually reaching 160 kilometres per hour with the Vande Metro service. Madhya Pradesh Government Will Introduce Volunteer System in Rural Parts of State, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

CM Yadav will also attend the tribal student encouragement and honour ceremony, being organised at Khalwa in Khandwa district on Sunday. During this event, he will inaugurate a free bus service for girls from Harsud and Khalwa in the Harsud Assembly constituency, provided for Government College Harsud.

Additionally, he will honour beneficiary students under the Tribal Affairs Department's scholarship scheme for pursuing education abroad. Earlier, on Saturday, Chief Minister Yadav paid tribute to soldier Pradeep Patel, who lost his life in the Sikkim road accident, at Khajuraho Airport in Chhatarpur district.

Four Indian Army personnel, including Pradeep Patel, died in a road accident on Thursday, September 5, while commuting from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk along the Silk Route in Pakyong District in Sikkim, according to Indian Army officials.

