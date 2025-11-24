Bhopal, November 24: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound grief on the demise of legendary Indian cinema actor Dharmendra and offered heartfelt tributes to him on Monday. The Chief Minister stated that Dharmendra's contribution to enriching the world of cinema has been unparalleled. His performances will forever remain unforgettable.

"The news of the passing of a great actor of Indian cinema Dharmendra Ji is deeply saddening. I pay my humble tributes to him. His unparalleled contribution to enriching the world of cinema and his unforgettable performances will always be remembered. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and fans to bear this loss. Om Shanti!," CM Yadav said in a post on X. ‘Feels As if I Have Lost My Father for the Second Time’: Kapil Sharma Mourns Superstar Dharmendra's Demise (See Post).

Mohan Yadav Expresses Grief Over Demise of Dharmendra

भारतीय सिनेमा के महान अभिनेता श्री धर्मेन्द्र जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। सिनेमा जगत को समृद्ध करने में उनका अद्वितीय योगदान और अभिनय सदैव अविस्मरणीय रहेगा। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति और शोकाकुल परिजनों व प्रशंसकों को यह… pic.twitter.com/5ROkgiTLvB — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 24, 2025

Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of India's most beloved and enduring film legends, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89. He had been unwell for some time and on November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Ram Mandir ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ Ceremony in Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Offer Prayers at Ram Temple Ahead of ‘Dhwajarohan Utsav’ (See Pics and Video).

Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am on November 12. Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather.

Prior to this film, in 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He effortlessly rekindled the romantic aura he was always known for. Remember 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Anupama', 'Aas Paas', 'Pyar Hi Pyar', 'Blackmail', 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka', 'Mere Humdum Mere Dost', 'Jeevan Mrityu' and 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan'? In each of these classics, he embodied the quintessential lover with unmatched grace. Decades later, that same charm continued to captivate even younger audiences through 'Life in a... Metro' and most recently, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

His film 'Ikkis' with Sriram Raghavan is set to release next month, in December. Even at 89, Dharmendra kept working tirelessly, inspiring generations not only with his craft but also with his discipline and healthy lifestyle. Dharmendra maintained a fan base across all ages. His enduring charm transcended generations, and with his passing, he leaves behind a legacy cherished by admirers, colleagues, and the nation at large.

