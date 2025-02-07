Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Following the successful initiation of the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river project with Rajasthan and the Ken-Betwa river project with Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh is now focused on launching the Tapi-Kanhan river project with Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with senior officials at the Mantralaya in the state capital Bhopal on Friday for the purpose and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

CM Yadav told ANI, "Madhya Pradesh is continuously working in all the sectors in its development journey. I am happy that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are continuously maintaining good relations with the states around the rivers of our state so that the farmers of our region can get water, there will be availability of drinking water as well as adequate water for industrialization. Additionally, there should be cordial relations between the states. Therefore we are moving forward by resolving the long-standing problems."

"Today we have taken forward the talks of the primary phase of projects related to our rivers with Maharashtra, which were stuck for many years, and we informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about this. He also wants to work with Madhya Pradesh on Tapi and Kanhan rivers projects which have been pending for years," he said.

The CM further highlighted that about 1.23 lakh hectares of land in Madhya Pradesh will be irrigated from the Tapti river alone and about 2.34 lakh hectares of land will be irrigated in Maharashtra. Along with this, many villages and districts will also benefit from the project.

"Previously, we successfully started the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river linking project with the Rajasthan government and the Ken-Betwa river linking project with the Uttar Pradesh government. Now, we are heading towards the third river project with the Maharashtra government," CM Yadav said.

"The project will benefit the southern region of Madhya Pradesh and the northern region of Maharashtra. Additionally, it will also facilitate the drinking water availability in Nagpur city. Today, a meeting with officials was held and instructions were to them to work further on the project," he added. (ANI)

