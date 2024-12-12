Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated an exhibition highlighting the state government's achievements over the past year at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium (Minto Hall) in Bhopal on Thursday.

CM Yadav also addressed a press conference on the occasion, presenting an overview of his government's accomplishments over the past year. He began his address by recalling the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee regarding river-linking projects, stating that this vision was now on the verge of being realised.

"Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee once emphasised that for a nation's development, its resources must be utilised optimally. He envisioned connecting rivers to achieve this goal. Today, we have the Ken-Betwa River Link Project, which we will dedicate to the state on the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Ji in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the first time, Vajpayee's dream is set to become a reality. Through this project, we will provide substantial irrigation and drinking water facilities across 11 districts in Madhya Pradesh, as well as several districts in Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said.

He further mentioned the long-pending Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project, which had been stalled for over 20 years. He noted that its implementation would transform the condition of many districts, particularly in the northwestern regions of Madhya Pradesh.

"With the availability of water, the Chambal region will become an ideal hub for industrial development alongside agriculture. Madhya Pradesh is geographically vast, and we are also working on additional river-linking projects within the state," he added.

Highlighting another significant achievement, Yadav said that within a week of forming the government, they resolved the decades-old issue of the Hukumchand Mill in Indore by paying Rs 224 crore in pending dues to the families of 4,800 workers.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the government's efforts to improve the lives of the poor and farmers. Under the Sambal Yojana, over 1.73 crore workers were registered, and an ex-gratia amount of more than Rs 895 crore was disbursed to nearly 40,000 worker families. He also detailed the benefits provided through schemes such as the Samajik Suraksha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Swamitva Yojana. Additionally, the state implemented a Cyber Tehsil system to simplify processes for farmers.

"PM Excellence Colleges have been established in all 55 districts to ensure access to quality higher education. The government is consistently introducing initiatives to empower women. Women now have 35 per cent reservation in government jobs, and we are offering monthly assistance under the Ladli Behna Yojana, along with an additional Rs 450 per month under the gas refill scheme," the Chief Minister said.

Yadav also emphasised the government's focus on cultural prosperity. He stated that the development of tourism, particularly religious tourism, would generate numerous employment opportunities. Furthermore, the state has introduced an air ambulance facility for medical emergencies to aid those in need.

To boost farmers' incomes, the government is promoting animal husbandry alongside agriculture. An MoU has been signed with the National Dairy Development Board to enhance milk production in the state, he added. (ANI)

