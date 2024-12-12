Ballia, December 12: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to incite people and spreading anarchy in the state and said he is a "confused" leader who does not know what to do. Pathak was reacting to Gandhi's visit to Hathras where the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha met the family of a Dalit woman who died allegedly after being gangraped in September 2020.

"(Rahul) Gandhi is confused. He has no idea what he will say and when. Sometimes he thinks of visiting Sambhal, sometimes Aligarh or Hathras. He is totally derailed and confused," he told PTI in Ibrahimpatti village of Ballia district. Gandhi should go to 'Vipassana' (meditation) centre and ponder over what should be done and what should not be done, the deputy CM said. Rahul Gandhi Hathras Visit: Congress Leader Arrives in Uttar Pradesh’s Boolgarhi To Meet Family of 2020 Rape Victim (Watch Video).

"Rahul Gandhi does not know anything. The Hathras incident has been investigated by the CBI and the case is pending in the court. He is completely frustrated and a victim of mental disorder," Pathak said. "He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know what to do. His vehicle has been derailed. He wants to incite people and ignite the fire of anarchy and riots in Uttar Pradesh. The people of Uttar Pradesh will never accept this," he said. He is Not Interested in Participating in Parliament: BJP's Jagdambika Pal on Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit.

Earlier, Gandhi reached Bool Garhi village around 11.15 am, even as police stepped up deployment in and around the hamlet in the Chandpa area of the district in view of his visit. The Congress leader spent around 35 minutes with the family at their home and interacted with them. He left without speaking to a waiting group of reporters who had gathered in the village for his visit.

