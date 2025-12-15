New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for a major expansion of the Maharaja Yashwant Rao (MY) Hospital in Indore.

CM Yadav conducted meetings with various departments regarding development in Indore.

Addressing a press conference, CM Mohan Yadav said, "There is a plan for an elevated corridor, for which survey and scientific research is being conducted. Considering traffic congestion in certain areas, construction of an elevated bridge will be started... Orders have also been released to work on the zonal plan along with the master plan to ease city traffic and provide relief to daily commuters... In addition, plans are in the pipeline for a start-up park and a convention centre..."

He further said that works were being planned for future-ready city in the field of IT and making it slum free and providing benefits of PM Awas Yojana.

"Indore Metropolitan area would extend to 14,000 square kms. It would include Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Ratlam and Shajapur. It will become a major hub for trade," he further said.

CM Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, the health facilities in the country and the state have been continuously improving for the past 11 years.

"New medical colleges and nursing colleges are being opened in Madhya Pradesh. The state government is working day and night to improve facilities for its citizens. There has been a remarkable improvement in the state's health facilities in recent years," he said.

CM Yadav was addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new 1450-bed hospital building, being constructed at a cost of Rs. 773.07 crore, at the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital complex in Indore on Sunday.

State Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, and Minister of State for Health Narendra Shivaji Patel were also present at the event.

CM Yadav said that MY Hospital in Indore has its own unique identity in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that with the construction of the 1450-bed hospital in Indore, not only will patients from Madhya Pradesh, but also from the border districts of neighbouring states would have access to better health facilities.

The Chief Minister said that the Health Department and the Medical Education Department have been strengthened by combining them.

He informed that bone marrow transplant and kidney transplant facilities are available free of charge at MY Hospital in Indore. He instructed the officials to pay special attention to the quality of construction of the new hospital building.

It is noteworthy that the new hospital building, being constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation, will have a total of 330 beds in the Medicine ward, 330 beds in the Surgery department, 180 beds in the Orthopedics department, 60 beds in the Pediatric Surgery department, 100 beds in the Pediatric ward, 60 beds in Neurosurgery, 30 beds in the ENT department, 20 beds in the Dental department, 20 beds in the Dermatology department, 100 beds in the Maternity and Child ward, 80 beds in the Ophthalmology ward, and 180 beds for patients admitted to the Emergency Medicine ward.

A total of Rs 528 crore will be spent on the construction of wards with a total capacity of 1450 beds in the new hospital building. In addition, Rs 21.37 crore will be spent on the construction of a 550-bed nursing hostel, and Rs 1.60 crore on the construction of a 250-seater mini auditorium. Furthermore, Rs 31.50 crore will be spent on the construction of public parking, Rs 25.53 crore on electrification, boundary wall construction and solar panel installation, and approximately Rs 10 crore on the sewage treatment plant, plumbing, and water supply works. (ANI)

