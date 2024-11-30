New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday received a warm welcome at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan, in the national capital after concluding his six-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany.

CM Yadav was on a visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany from November 24 to November 30, with the aim of attracting investments through engagements with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both nations.

Earlier on Friday, the CM visited the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart as part of his Germany tour to attract investments for the state.

CM Yadav signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state museum to enhance knowledge sharing and exchange of resources to facilitate fossils found in Madhya Pradesh.

This partnership will help to optimise the resources and learnings which will help study, preserve the finds and showcase in a scientific manner.

CM Yadav's visit to Germany focuses on engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives from both nations to promote investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

In the UK, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announced that the state government had received investment proposals amounting to nearly Rs 60,000 crore. Before departing for Germany, he highlighted the significance of the trip in fostering international collaboration and attracting investments.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the campus of WMG (Warwick Manufacturing Group). He remarked, "Over 30,000 students study here. We aim to conduct research activities and leverage this knowledge not only for industrial advancement but also for societal benefit. I also interacted with Indian students and students from Madhya Pradesh. Students from all over the world are coming here to learn." (ANI)

