Soon after star Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan walked off in a bizarre fashion, during the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match, despite no appeal, or even any movement in the ultra edge meters, fans took to their X accounts to raise allegations of match fixing on the player. During the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match, the ex-Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan got out from a delivery from Deepak Chahar, caught behind by Ryan Rickelton, despite no appeals made by MI players for the wicket. The ultra edge also displayed no connection between the bat and the ball, but Kishan walked away, throwing away his wicket. Even the umpire raised finger before appeal. Ishan Kishan Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Wicket-Keeper Batter Walks-Off Despite No Edge or Appeal During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

No Bat & No Gloves:

Once A Fixer Always A FIXER No Bat & No Gloves involved Not Even Apeal From Mumbai Indians and ishan kishan walked Out Look at Umpire 🤡 MATCH Fixed That's my Tweet.#SRHvsMI Sunrisers Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/cWTB20nvkO — 𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕 (@Peaceful_Th) April 23, 2025

Urging BCCI to Take Action:

. @SunRisers fixing na kodakkallara @BCCI please do take action on SRH And Ishan kishan !! And on umpire too lifted his finger even no one appeal!! #IshanKishan#SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/0pWV7ppbKi — Avinash 🦁 (@ysj_39) April 23, 2025

Owner 'On Duty':

'Not a Great Acting':

Sad to say but today's match is fixed 🥲 Not a great acting by ishan kishan, umpire & Mumbai Indian players 🤨#SRHvsMI #fixing #IPL pic.twitter.com/hPxyRnGt2J — Aditya Raut (@AdityaR40857803) April 23, 2025

'Clown':

That's The Reason No One is considering Ishan Kishan in Team India Now Such a Clown 🤡 he is seriously Only Money Matters for him I guess And Other Player Like Abhishek , Head. It's shameful Sunrisers Hyderabad & Mumbai Indians. Look at Umpire 's Face Fixing 🤬🤡#SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/YG0WMCd24q — 𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕 (@Peaceful_Th) April 23, 2025

