Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a review meeting of Divisional Commissioners at Samatva Bhavan, the CM residence office, to assess the progress of the 'Sankalp se Samadhan' campaign on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure that every eligible beneficiary receives benefits.

CM Yadav stated that the 'Sankalp se Samadhan' campaign has been launched with the objective of ensuring easy access to welfare-orientated beneficiary schemes for the general public.

Also Read | NEET PG 2025 Cut-off Controversy: FORDA Urges Centre to Roll Back Cut-off Reduction, Flags Risks to Merit-Based Admissions.

He directed that all activities under the campaign must be carried out transparently and within the prescribed timelines. Corruption at any level will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that special attention should be given to the publicity and outreach of schemes under the campaign to ensure that all beneficiaries are fully informed.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 20-Year-Old BA Student Killed in Patna After Minor Tea, Cigarette Argument Turns Violent.

Divisional officers were instructed to visit districts, development blocks and villages to review effective implementation on the ground.

CM Yadav added that activities focused on health check-ups, cleanliness, and promoting education should also be undertaken as part of the campaign. The Chief Minister also highlighted that the cooperation of social and voluntary organisations should be taken to ensure the successful and wide-ranging implementation of the Sankalp Se Samadhan Campaign.

The 'Sankalp Se Samadhan' campaign began on January 12 and would be conducted till March 31. The campaign will focus on 106 beneficiary-orientated schemes.

During the First Phase (January 12 to February 15, 2026), focus will be on door-to-door collection of applications. The second phase (February 16 to March 16, 2026) is aimed at camps at the cluster level. The Third Phase (March 16 to March 26, 2026) is orientated to the resolution of pending and new applications at the block level. In the Fourth Phase (March 26 to March 31, 2026), district-level camps will be conducted to resolve all remaining and new applications and complaints. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)