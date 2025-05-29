Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated 5-day Craftroots handicraft exhibition at Bhopal Haat on Thursday.

The exhibition is believed to strengthen the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, and a powerful medium for the preservation of traditional crafts, folk art and cultural heritage.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "Under the chairmanship of Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, this five-day exhibition showcasing handicrafts from across the country inaugurated and it coincides with the birth anniversary celebrations of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar. This initiative promotes indigenisation and self-employment, aligning with our PM's vision of 'Made in India'. The core objective of the exhibition is to promote handicrafts from all regions and to empower women through skill-based opportunities."

The Chief Minister further expressed satisfaction regarding the arrangements and preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program in the state capital on May 31. He also hoped that PM Modi's visit to Bhopal will break all the previous records and the program will be concluded with great pleasure.

Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, a Craftroots Handicraft Exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel at Bhopal Haat. This exhibition, which strengthens the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, is a powerful medium for the preservation of our traditional crafts, folk art and cultural heritage. Our government is committed to providing recognition to local products and a strong platform to artisans with a resolve to build a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh."

PM Modi is proposed to arrive here to address 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' to be held at Jamboree Ground in the city on May 31. The convention centered on women entrepreneurs, women employees, women self-help groups and Ladli Bahnas will be held to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the city, expecting around 2 lakhs women to participate in it from across the state.

Additionally, PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate Indore Metro and newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna from Bhopal. (ANI)

