Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday paid his last respects to Sushil Nathaniel, a state resident who was killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma, visited the grieving family at Nathanie's residence here. CM Yadav was seen consoling Nathaniel's family members, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Sushil Nathaniel worked as a branch manager for LIC. He, along with his wife, Jenifer, daughter Akanksha (around 30) and son Austin (around 22), went to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, April 19. His daughter also sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav condemned the terror attack on tourists and said that it was a cowardly act by Pakistan, and the entire nation is united to answer it.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan and 4 Associates Kidnap Electronics Trader To Repay Debt, Demands INR 1.5 Crore Ransom in Jhansi; Accused Arrested.

"An Indore resident has died tragically (in the terrorist attack). I pray to Baba Mahakal, may his soul rest in peace. This is a cowardly act of Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the whole country are united to answer this cowardly act of Pakistan and its followers, and our government is also moving ahead with very good planning. We all are with the family of the deceased in this hour of grief and we are also concerned about a daughter injured in the incident," the CM said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar also condemned the terror attack and said that the entire government was concerned about the incident and that strict action would be taken.

"The Pahalgam incident is extremely unfortunate and tragic. It is a cowardly attempt by terrorists and I condemn the whole incident. Prime Minister is worried about the matter and reached here calling off her two-day visit (to Saudi Arabia). The entire government is worried, and strict action will be taken against the terror act," Tomar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)