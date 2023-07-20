Ujjain, Jul 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said Nagda, a tehsil in Ujjain, will be declared a district soon.

Addressing a gathering during a road show in Nagda, an industrial town, he said formalities to start the process of carving out the new district from Ujjain will begin immediately.

"Unhel, which would be made a part of Nagda district, will get a community health centre. Commerce classes will start in Kanya Giri School. A CM Rise school will be opened in Nagda," he said.

"We have brought Narmada water to Kshipra river. Now Narmada water will be brought to Gambhir, Parvati and Kalisindh rivers. It will be used for irrigation in Ujjain," he said.

On March 4 this year, Chouhan had said Mauganj in Rewa in the state's Vindh region would be made a district.

MP has 52 districts at present, which will go up to 54 once district-formation legalities are completed for Mauganj and Nagda.

