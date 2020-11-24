Umaria (MP), Nov 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his government will pursue "legal action" after media reports alleged that the previous government under Kamal Nath gave Rs 106 crore to the Congress party.

Chouhan claimed the Nath government had turned Vallabh Bhawan (the MP secretariat) into a "temple of middlemen" and facts that were coming out now about the "corruption" were "painful".

"Whatever legal action can be taken against these irregularities will be done. MP was looted in 15 months of Congress rule," Chouhan, who arrived at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve here to chair a forest department meeting, told reporters.

He was answering a media query on a TV news channel report that a "Rs 106 crore scam" took place under the Nath dispensation as state departments were allegedly given "targets" to collect funds for the Congress.

Rubbishing the issue, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Singh Saluja said his party was not afraid of any probe.

