Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the newly installed CT Scan and MRI machines at the government Hamidia Hospital, affiliated with Gandhi Medical College in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav highlighted that newly inaugurated machines are not just equipment, but a symbol of service, compassion and commitment to the government's promises. Serving humanity is equivalent to serving God, and caring for the health of citizens is the government's responsibility. A healthy state is essential for building a prosperous Madhya Pradesh.

The CM added that providing convenient, affordable, timely and quality healthcare services is a top priority of the government. The state government is fully committed to fulfilling its resolution for the welfare of the poor.

He further emphasised that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, healthcare facilities in the state are continuously improving. The new MRI machine inaugurated at Hamidia Hospital is like a lifesaver in critical times, speeding up diagnosis. The state government is working towards equipping all government hospitals with modern diagnostic machines and enhancing patient facilities, reflecting the government's dedication to public health.

He also said that medical colleges and hospitals are being launched under the PPP model--a first-of-its-kind model in the country--where investors and institutions are being provided 25 acres of land for just Rs 1 to establish medical colleges. Four medical colleges have already been allotted land under this scheme. The government is working on development in all sectors.

Additionally, the CM said all government hospitals are being equipped with advanced diagnostic tools so that people can access affordable and proper health services. Gandhi Medical College and Hamidia Hospital, with their long-standing reputation and commitment to service, are now equipped with the latest technologies. With new machines, patients no longer need to travel elsewhere for complex tests.

CM Yadav also highlighted that the government has launched air ambulance and helicopter services for critical patients, which have already helped save many lives by providing timely treatment. He stressed that real improvement in healthcare comes not just from making policies but from their effective implementation, which the state government is doing with firm resolve. (ANI)

