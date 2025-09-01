Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated 'Vikramaditya Vedic Clock' installed at the main gate of CM House in Bhopal on Monday.

CM Yadav also launched Vedic clock mobile application and addressed a gathering on occasion.

"It is a good fortune for us that the Indian calendar has always been attracting the world from an astronomical perspective. In such a situation, today the inauguration of Vedic Clock installed at CM House and vedic clock app launch took place here at CM residence. This vedic clock will show the GMT time as well as display Kaal, Muhurt and Nakshatra tithiyas. I believe this time calculation machine is a good initiative of a harmonious blend of modern knowledge and ancient science," CM Yadav told reporters.

Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav stated that the CM residence not just belonged to him but to the nine crores people of the state.

"The Chief Minister's residence where the Vedic clock has been installed; this residence is not mine, it belongs to the nine crore people of the state. Today, I unveiled the Vikramaditya Vedic clock installed at the Chief Minister's residence, Bhopal with chanting of mantras and launched the Vedic clock app and interacted with the youth of the state," CM wrote in the post.

While addressing the program, the Chief Minister also praised prime minister Narendra Modi saying that he is moving forward to increase the honour of the nation at the global stage. After coming to power in 2014, PM Modi put effort and established Yoga globally within six months of his tenure.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the state government is continuously working for development. Around 2000 years ago, Samrat Vikramaditya established the highest bar of good governance and during the present changing era under the leadership of PM Modi, the same good governance work is going on," the CM said.

The Vedic clock is not just a device to tell time, but is a living symbol of Indian knowledge, culture and science, he added. (ANI)

