Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in 'Gramin Rang Paryatan Sang' programme held in Bhopal on Wednesday and exchanged Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with various organisations to encourage rural tourism projects.

CM Yadav also highlighted homestay facilities in rural areas for the tourists, stressing that it would strengthen the rural economy as well as generate employment opportunities.

"Rural Madhya Pradesh moving towards self-employment through tourism! Homestay will strengthen the rural economy along with employment and helicopter service will be started soon for the tourist places in the state. Today during the 'Gramin Rang Paryatan Sang' programme in Bhopal, MoUs were exchanged with various organisations with the aim to boost the rural tourism project and various individuals working in the tourism sector were honoured," CM Yadav wrote in a post on X.

Additionally, speaking to reporters after the programme, the Chief Minister noted the tourism growth in the state and emphasised the continuous efforts of the state government to accelerate tourism.

"I am proud of the way the state Tourism Department is working to provide employment to the people and achieving its outcome. Yesterday, I received information that we have made the fastest progress in our tourism business in the country compared to last year. We have taken it forward by about 20 per cent. I extended greetings to everyone for the same. A large number of foreign tourists also visited the state. Over 10,000 foreigners visited Indore, nearly 1,500 in Bhopal and many others in Gwalior, Jabalpur and other regions," CM Yadav said.

Tourism enthusiasts came to the state with curiosity of knowing the natural and religious aspects of Madhya Pradesh and left with amazing experiences, he said.

"I believe the way we are moving towards making homestay by connecting over 105 villages in the state and providing employment to them, will not only help tourists to know about village culture, but also get acquainted with our rural tradition of welcoming guests. Homestays are being made at a very low cost and we are constantly promoting this. A five-star hotel provides the facilities in urban areas, but the homestay which gives the vibe of the family atmosphere is something different and it will provide employment on a large scale," the CM added. (ANI)

