Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed Shramdaan at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya Ghat in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday and also honoured sanitation workers on the occasion.

CM Yadav also urged the public to take a pledge to conserve water resources, mentioning that the future is impossible without water. The Chief Minister further highlighted that he participated in the cleanliness at the ghat in the city as part of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan for the revival, maintenance, cleanliness, and protection of ghats.

Taking to the social media platform X, the CM shared, "Tomorrow is impossible without water, take a pledge to conserve water resources. Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar built temples and ghats across the country. On the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Lokmata Ahilyabai, our government is committed to protecting water sources, embracing her values."

"Moving forward in the direction of revival, maintenance, cleanliness and conservation of ghats under Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, today I participated in Shramdaan for cleanliness at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya Ghat in Bhopal. Along with this, I also honoured the Safai Mitras and saluted their spirit of service. Our government is committed to the conservation, cleanliness and revival of water resources by making Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan a mass movement," he further wrote in the post.

Launched on March 30, the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan is a three-month campaign aimed at conserving and reviving water sources, including rivers, ponds, wells, and stepwells across urban areas in the state. The initiative, which runs until June 30, focuses on increasing public participation in water conservation.

Earlier on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister participated in the "Food Processing Entrepreneurs' Conference" at the Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025 in Narsinghpur district.

CM Yadav said investment proposals worth Rs 4376 crores were received from 52 units at the conference.

Addressing the 'Food Processing Entrepreneurs' Conference' at the Samagam, CM Yadav said, "Investment proposals worth Rs 4,376 crore were received from 52 units, which are expected to create over 6,100 employment opportunities in the state. These proposals will accelerate industrial development in the state and create new employment avenues for youth."

The Chief Minister also said the Narsinghpur district is renowned nationwide for its sugarcane cultivation. He stated that the target for sprinkler irrigation in sugarcane farming will be increased, emphasising the government's resolve to enhance farmers' income and ensure they receive fair prices for their produce.

He further mentioned that more food-processing-based industries will be established. The budget has been increased across sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, and fruit-vegetable production. He affirmed that the government is committed to boosting farmers' income and creating employment opportunities for the youth. (ANI)

