Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to inaugurate the Regional Industry, Skill and Employment (RISE-2025) conclave in Ratlam district on Friday, June 27, according to an official release.

The event aims to reshape the path of industrial, economic, and social development in the state. It will also bring together investment, employment generation, skill development, and beneficiary-oriented welfare programs into a comprehensive model.

CM Yadav will also inaugurate and perform bhoomi-pujan of 18 industrial units in Ratlam and nearby areas, with a total investment of Rs 858.57 crore, expected to generate employment for around 3,000 youth.

Additionally, 27 new industrial ventures will receive land allotments and letters of intent, paving the way for robust investment growth in the Ratlam and Malwa regions on this occasion. Loans worth over Rs 2,419 crore will also be distributed to beneficiaries under various self-employment schemes such as PM SVANidhi, Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana, and Stand-Up India.

The release further states that over two lakh beneficiaries will be provided benefits under different government schemes during the Conclave, including self-employment, social security, women and child welfare, pensions, agricultural assistance, and skill training.

Under the State Cluster Development Scheme of the Khadi and Gramodyog Department, CM Yadav will perform groundbreaking ceremonies for 5 rural industry units. These units aim to bridge local resources and traditional skills with industrial infrastructure, thereby enhancing employment opportunities.

Furthermore, key MoUs will be signed with Walmart, ONDC, and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to advance a global skilling model in Madhya Pradesh. These partnerships will help train youth in alignment with international standards and expand opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship.

The Conclave will be virtually linked to Rewa, Sagar, Alirajpur, and Pithampur, lending it a statewide outreach and amplifying industrial initiatives at the district level.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate District Trade and Industry Centre (DTIC) offices built at Rs 4.22 crore in Niwari, Agar-Malwa, and Raisen districts during the event. (ANI)

