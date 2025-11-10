Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually inaugurated the Rewa-New Delhi flight through video conferencing from Mantralay on Monday.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting the Vindhya region with the national capital, giving new momentum to the state's progress. He stated that PM Modi had inaugurated Rewa Airport last year, and today, the air service between Rewa and Delhi has commenced. The state government has also taken key steps to connect Rewa with Indore, the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has established a leading position in the country's aviation sector. With the launch of the Rewa-Delhi-Rewa air service today, new doors of development are opening for the Vindhya region. The area which once lacked railway facilities now witnesses the beginning of an air service. Earlier, a journey from Rewa to Delhi used to take about 15 hours, but now the distance will be covered comfortably in approximately two hours, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that Vindhya is an important industrial and religious center of the country. The region, rich in mineral resources and industries, is also spiritually connected with Maa Sharda Dham in Maihar and Chitrakoot. This air service will enhance connectivity to Bandhavgarh National Park, Panna National Park, Khajuraho and Amarkantak. It will prove to be a boon for industrial and mining activities, pilgrimage tourism, and wildlife destinations.

Additionally, CM Mohan Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is among the fastest-developing states in the aviation sector. The state government has a clear vision to establish a commercial airport every 150 km, an airstrip every 75 km, and a helipad every 45 km. In the past two years, three new airports have been inaugurated in Rewa, Satna and Datia, while only five airports had been developed in the preceding 68 years. At present, Madhya Pradesh has eight airports, 20 airstrips and 220 helipads. Soon, two new airports will be developed in Ujjain and Shivpuri. The state has also implemented the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy 2025 for the comprehensive growth of the aviation sector.

According to an official release, the Rewa-Delhi air service is funded under the VGF provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy 2025 and will be operated by Alliance Air. Rewa Airport, inaugurated by PM Modi in 2024, is now classified as a 3C-IFR category airport, enabling night flight operations. (ANI)

