Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Coming down heavily on the state government over its decision to ban 'unregulated use of loudspeakers' in religious and other public places at its first cabinet meeting under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Congress MLA Arif Masood on Thursday said it would have been better had a decision been taken on farmers and jobless people instead.

Speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Thursday, Masood said, "There was nothing new or unexpected about this decision. It would have been better for the state and the people had the Cabinet taken a decision on distressed farmers and jobless people instead. It would have been nice to hear him (CM Mohan Yadav) speak about inflation and steps to control it. We would have welcomed it."

The Congress MLA added that while the CM quoted a Supreme Court order while announcing the ban on the unchecked use of loudspeakers, the apex court hadn't imposed any such restrictions.

"The Supreme Court hadn't imposed any restrictions on the use of loudspeakers, unlike what the CM said. It (use of speakers) should not have been banned at all," the Congress MLA added.

Meanwhile, another Congress MLA, Atif Aqueel, also responded to the curbs on the use of loudspeakers saying the CM should have rather talked about development.

"It would have been better if the CM had talked about his plans to develop the state. I am of the view that the ban on the (unregulated) use of loudspeakers at religious places should not have happened," Aqueel said.

On the government's decision to ban the sale of meat in the open, the Congress MLA said, "I fear that this decision might prompt officials to start making illegal recoveries."

Soon after assuming office on Wednesday, CM Mohan Yadav ordered a ban on the "unregulated use of loudspeakers" in religious and other public places.

"We took several key discussions during the first Cabinet meeting. We raised the issue of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules to check this," Yadav said at a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), were also issued for immediate implementation, the CM said.

A flying squad will be constituted in each district to monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ consoles at religious places, the official said. (ANI)

