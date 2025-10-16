Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against several Congress leaders, including their party state chief Jitu Patwari, for staging a protest outside Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal without permission, an official said on Thursday.

The case has been registered under section 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) at TT Nagar police station in the city.

Also Read | Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar Caught in INR 8 Lakh Bribery Case: CBI Recovers INR 5 Crore Cash, 1.5 Kg Jewellery, Luxury Watches and Firearms (Video).

TT Nagar police station in-charge Gaurav Kumar told ANI, "Yesterday, we received information that Congress state president Jitu Patwari, along with some of his party workers, was heading towards the residence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (to stage a protest). The protest held by the congressmen was without permission, as a result of which, an FIR has been registered against them under Section 223 of the BNS at TT Nagar Police Station."

He further added that the case was registered against Congress leader Jitu Patwari, Mukesh Nayak, and around 30 others involved in the protest.

Also Read | Gwalior: Worm Found in Children's Azithromycin Syrup at Government Hospital; Distribution Halted, Probe Ordered Amid Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Tragedy.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Congress held a protest over the farmers' issue outside the residence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Wednesday.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari, along with farmers and his party workers, had reached the Union Minister's residence carrying a sack filled with crops on his shoulder. Upon reaching the residence, the state Congress chief, along with farmers, also held a discussion with the Union Minister over several farmer issues.

"Today, I went to the residence of Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address farmers' problems. In the last two days, eight farmers have committed suicide. During the assembly elections, you (Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the then CM) had given Modi guarantees about giving MSP of Rs 6,000 per quintal for soybean, Rs 3,100 for paddy, and Rs 2,700 for wheat. But not a single promise has been fulfilled. Farmers are burdened with debt and are being forced to commit suicide," Patwari told ANI.

He further termed the Bhavantar scheme of the state government for soybean farmers a fraud, alleging that Chouhan introduced the Bhavantar Scheme in 2017, but not a single penny were transferred to the farmers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)