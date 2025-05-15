Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood on Thursday wrote a letter to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, offering an apology on behalf of the entire state for the controversial remarks made by state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah against the army officer.

The Congress MLA's letter came amid growing criticism of the silence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government on the matter. He further slammed the BJP, saying the party's words and actions have been exposed which they used to claim of having a great disciplined party.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "I have written a letter to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi because I think that born in Madhya Pradesh, she made the state and the nation proud. But amid this, a person (MP Minister Vijay Shah) made derogatory remarks against her and did not regret it after that. Even though his party and the state government did not take action against him. The court had to take suo moto action into the matter. Nothing is more regretful than this. Therefore, I have apologised to her on behalf of everyone from the state that the entire state and nation is with her and we are ashamed for the remark made on her."

He added, "The words and actions of the BJP have been exposed which the party used to claim to have great discipline. Now everyone has understood them. We had already been saying that they love power more than the country and the state.

Additionally, when asked about Uma Bharti's post demanding dismissal of the minister, the Congress MLA said that she should now understand that there is no importance of her message.

Veteran BJP leader and former CM Uma Bharti expressed her disappointment over minister Vijay Shah's controversy on Thursday and said that the dilemma in his dismissal is surprising.

"A minister like my own brother (Vijay Shah) in our state should either be dismissed or he should resign because his uncivilized statement is embarrassing to all of us; the dilemma in his dismissal is surprising," Bharti posted on X on Thursday.

Nonetheless, following the direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, an FIR was registered against Minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi at Manpur police station in Indore district on Wednesday.

The FIR was filed under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). This comes after a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur took suo motu cognisance against him and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state to lodge an immediate FIR. (ANI)

