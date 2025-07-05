India News | MP: Congress Slams State Govt Alleging 'deceit' to OBC on 27pc Reservation Issue; CM Reaffirms Commitment to Fulfil Reservation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the OBC (Other Backwards Class) reservation issue, accusing former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM Mohan Yadav deceit the community.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari alleged that the BJP government spent huge amounts of money worth crores so that the 27 per cent reservation of OBCs should not be implemented in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Congress chief Patwari said, "BJP's face has been exposed in relation to the deceit by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM Mohan Yadav to the OBCs. The solicitor general cross-examined about how OBC reservation should not be implemented. The BJP spent over 50 crores, so 27 per cent reservation of OBCs should not be implemented. The BJP kept opposing the reservation from behind though saying from the front that they want to provide reservation to OBCs. This lie has been exposed,"

"We demand that the 27 per cent reservation of OBCs be implemented quickly, and around 25,000 students whose appointments are locked should get their appointments. Most importantly, the BJP's character and face of lies, misconception and hypocrisy have been exposed. They should apologise to the OBC community of the country," the Congress leader said.

He added, "We have always demanded reservation for OBCs, now we are preparing a time-bound agitation program, which will be held at the block level, district level and at the state level. We have taken permission from Rahul Gandhi, and he will also participate in it."

On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Umang Singhar said that the state government should take immediate decisions on the 27 per cent OBC reservation issue.

"I want to say to the Chief Minister that you belong to OBC; the Prime Minister belongs to OBCs. Your government came into power with votes from OBCs, but you don't talk about OBCs. If the Supreme Court is reprimanding, then why does it mean you're not ready? It is the decision of the government. The examination results of the 13 per cent of OBC students (which was increased to reach 27 per cent), which you hold, do you want students to be engaged in farming in the village and doing labour work?" Singhar said.

"The government should take immediate decisions for the OBC category. I would only say to the OBC category that they should see the promises and do the same to the BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government is committed to providing 27 per cent reservation to OBCs and alleged that the Congress only tries to complicate it.

CM Yadav said, "Our Government is committed to providing 27 per cent reservation to OBCs. The delusion spread during the Congress by writing a few lines on paper, without any preparations or any surveys about providing reservations; on the basis of it, the matter is in the court. In the commitment of 27 per cent OBC reservation, we are working to provide benefits to all the candidates. Today, with the changing times, we have resolved our pending issues like the promotion of officers. We will try to provide joining to all the students who were unable to join due to matters pending in the court. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to providing 27 per cent reservation to OBCs. The Congress only tries to complicate it and divert."

Further slamming the Congress, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that they are trying to do the same and get the credit for the caste census.

"It is like the same thing as they are trying to get the credit for the caste census. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the caste census, now the Congress is claiming that they said about it. They have ruled for around 70 years, but the Congress never played any role in the caste census. Instead, in 1953, former PM, the late Jawaharlal Nehru, stopped the casted census, which had been conducted since the British period. Today, our government under the leadership of PM Modi is working for the betterment of all classes in the country," CM Mohan Yadav said.

He further highlighted that they have provided 10 per cent reservation to the people of the General category, those belonging to economically weaker sections. The public knows everything, so Congress leaders can say whatever they want to, but no one is going to trust them. (ANI)

