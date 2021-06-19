Indore, Jun 19 (PTI) The video of a police personnel slapping a man during an encroachment removal drive in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday went viral on social media, leading to the local administration getting flak from netizens for alleged high-handedness.

The incident took place when encroachments were being removed by Indore Municipal Corporation from a stretch between Rajiv Gandhi square and Tezpur Gadbadi, officials said.

Eye-witnesses said the man who was slapped was protesting against the encroachments being removed.

Meanwhile, Indore Range Inspector General of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra said action would be taken only after the department watches the entire video of the incident.

He, however, told reporters there are occasions during such drives when illegal occupants try to create a dispute and provoke officers.

"But officers should act with patience and sympathy," the IG added

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)