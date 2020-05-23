India News | MP: Couple on Shramik Special Want to Name Newborn 'lockdown'

Burhanpur (MP), May 23 (PTI) The parents of a boy born late Friday night in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh during a train commute amid the coronavirus outbreak said they wish to name him "lockdown".

Reena (32), traveling with her husband Udaybhan Singh Yadav on a Shramik Special from Mumbai to reach Ambedkar Nagar in UP, gave birth late Friday night in the district hospital here.

"He has been born in such a situation that we want to name him Lockdown Yadav," she told reporters here.

Her husband said he contacted the railway helpline after she went into labour in the train, and officials helped them alight at Burhanpur and took them to the hospital.

District Collector Praveen Singh Adhayach said the mother and newborn were doing well and the administration had provided Rs 5,000 as assistance besides clothes, medicine and food.

Adhayach said the family was sent to their destination in UP by a private vehicle.

