Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): A session court in Bhopal on Tuesday sent Saurabh Sharma, former constable of the state Transport Department and two of his associates Chetan Singh Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal to judicial custody till February 17.

The said accused in a corruption case were produced before the court of District and Additional Sessions Judge (I) Ram Pratap Mishra on completion of seven days remand till today. Following which, the Judge sent them to judicial custody.

Earlier, the Lokayukta police arrested Sharma and Gaur on January 28 and produced them before the court. The Lokayukta police sought seven days' remand for interrogation on which the Judge granted custody until February 4.

Sharma's another associate Sharad Jaiswal also surrendered before Lokayukta on the same day and he was produced before the court on the next day on which the court granted his remand till February 4 too.

On December 23, 2024, Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta issued summons to Saurabh Sharma, along with his wife, mother, and associates Sharad Jaiswal and Chetan Singh Gaur, for questioning in connection with the corruption case.

Following a complaint, the Lokayukta conducted search operations on December 19 and 20, uncovering assets suspected to be disproportionate to Saurabh Sharma's known sources of income. Assets worth several crores were recovered from two residences linked to the accused, located at E-7/78 and E-7/657 in Arera Colony, Bhopal.

At the E-7/78 residence, authorities seized vehicles, household items, jewellery, and cash amounting to approximately Rs 3.86 crore. From the shared office at E-7/657, which is jointly held with Chetan Singh Gaur, additional assets, including silver and cash, were valued at Rs 4.12 crore. The total value of assets recovered from both locations is estimated to be around Rs 7.98 crore.

In a related development, Bhopal police and Income Tax (IT) officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs 40 crore and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from an abandoned car. The car was registered under the name of Chetan Singh Gaur and was discovered late at night on December 19 near Mendori-Kushalpur Road under Ratibad police station limits. Upon receiving information, officials seized the car and its contents. (ANI)

