Mumbai, February 4: In yet another case of the digital arrest scam, an elderly woman was duped of INR 35 lakh by fraudsters claiming to be from Mumbai Police. The fraudsters, who held the woman in a digital arrest for a month, manipulated her with false accusations of blackmail and financial crimes. They convinced her that her phone number was linked to multiple harassment complaints and threatened her with an encounter killing if she did not comply. They tricked her into transferring large sums for a supposed investigation, assuring her that the funds would be refunded.

As per a Times of India report, the scam unravelled when the woman’s brother became suspicious after a phone call from the fraudsters demanding more money. During this call, the scammers insisted that she send her GPS location and further claimed she was required to pay additional amounts for documentation, notary, and legal fees. At this point, her brother noticed her distress and urged her to recount the events. Upon hearing her story, he realised she had been scammed and immediately contacted the cybercrime helpline. Digital Arrest in Mumbai: Fake CBI Officer Dupes Elderly Man of INR 20 Lakh Saying ‘INR 5,000 Crore Used in Money Laundering in Bank Account’.

The woman, living alone in the western suburbs of Mumbai, was first contacted on September 29, 2024, by a man posing as Inspector Ajay Patil from the Mumbai Police. The caller informed her that her phone number had been linked to multiple harassment cases and told her she needed to “self-quarantine.” She was instructed not to share any details with anyone, further isolating her from seeking help. This deception set the stage for a series of phone calls and demands that lasted a month. Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?

On September 30, the fraudsters escalated their tactics by introducing themselves as a CBI officer named Aakash, accusing her of blackmailing 40 girls and transferring illegal funds into her account. They manipulated her into believing that if she didn’t cooperate, she would face severe legal consequences, including arrest or an encounter killing. After threatening her with a fabricated investigation, they demanded she transfer INR 10 lakh as part of the supposed verification process, eventually leading to a total loss of INR 35.42 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).