India News | MP COVID-19 Cases Rise by 237 to 9,638; Death Toll 414

Bhopal, Jun 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 237 new COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Bhopal, and two deaths, taking the total case count to 9,638 and fatalities to 414, Health officials said.

One death each was reported from Indore and Sagar.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Count Nears 50,000-Mark With 1,314 New Cases Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Maharashtra's Tally Reaches 88,528.

In good news, no new coronavirus case was reported from 27 districts since Sunday evening.

While the cases have been reported from 51 of total 52 districts, five of them did not have any active cases on Monday, health bulletin said.

Also Read | 50 NDRF Personnel Who Worked During Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 36 to to 3,785 and death toll to 157 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 1,882 COVID-19 patients.

With one more death, the toll in Sagar has reached to 12.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,638, active cases 2,688, new cases 237, death toll 414, recovered 6,536, total number of tested people is 2,15,194.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)