Indore, Feb 9 (PTI) The Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a large consignment of alprazolam tablets and cough syrups, and arrested three persons from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

During "Operation NRx", a campaign against drug trafficking launched a week ago, the DRI seized 78,000 tablets of alprazolam and 528 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine phosphate, the official said.

The seizures were made from Indore, Pichhor and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Three members of a gang, including a pharmacist from Jhansi and a drug supplier from Picchor, have been arrested for the alleged illegal trade of these drugs, which were meant to be sold to addicts at a higher price, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the trio, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

As per government regulations, alprazolam tablets and cough syrups containing codeine phosphate can be sold only on doctor's prescription, and drug stores are supposed to keep a record of sale and purchase of these drugs.

