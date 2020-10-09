Indore, Oct 9 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized over 1,700 kg of ganja (cannabis), worth Rs 3.5 crore, from a container truck near Bhopal, an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle was intercepted near a toll station on the outskirts of Bhopal and a search revealed 788 packets, containing 1,733.43 kg of ganja, a release from the DRI stated.

Also Read | Yes Bank Case: CBI Books HDIL Promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan for Rs 200-Crore Loan Fraud in Yes Bank, Say Officials.

The vehicle was on its way to Uttar Pradesh from Andhra Pradesh and to fool the authorities, it was laden with empty cannisters, while the packets were hidden behind the driver's seat, it was stated.

One person has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for inter-state smuggling and detailed investigations are on, it said. HWP LAL

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: ECI Doubles Telecast Time Allotted to National, State Parties on Doordarshan, All India Radio Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)