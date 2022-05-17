Mhow (MP), May 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was brutally thrashed by a group of people, and he later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested four out of the five accused in connection with the attack that took place in Mhow town on Monday night, an official said.

Laxman Singh (26), a resident of Ambachandan village, was brutally beaten late on Monday night and died in a hospital on Tuesday morning, Mhow ASP Shashikant Kankane told PTI.

Singh, who had some dispute with his in-laws, reached their house in Dharnaka locality of Mhow around 11.30 pm in an inebriated state and started abusing them along with some other residents of the locality, he said.

People from four or five houses in the locality started pelting stones on him and some of them thrashed him badly, the official said, adding that the victim received multiple injuries in the attack.

Some residents alerted the Mhow police, and a police team reached the spot to rescue him, he said.

Singh was first taken to the police station and then to the Mhow civil hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday morning, it was stated.

The victim's family members were informed about the incident and the body was handed over to them after post-mortem in the afternoon, the official said.

Meanwhile, Singh's kin have alleged that the police took him to the police station first and then to the hospital. Instead, if he had been taken directly to the hospital from Dharnaka, his life could have been saved, they claimed.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media, in which some persons are seen beating a badly bruised man.

