Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Wednesday carried out searches at houses belonging to a doctor couple, who teach at a state-run medical college, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in connection with a disproportionate assets case, an officer said.

Also Read | Biological E COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax to Cost Rs 990 in Market, Rs 145 for Government.

The searches were conducted at two houses belonging to Dr Ashok and Trupti Sahu, both professors at Jabalpur-based Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, after a case was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on a complaint, EOW superintendent of police Devendra Singh Rajput told PTI.

Also Read | Odisha Tourism: Visit the 'Land of Temples' for Perfect Holi 2022 Weekend Getaway.

During the searches, the team found Rs 2.94 lakh cash, documents of immovable properties, including two houses and 4 acres of agricultural land, 204 gm gold jewellery, 1.600 gm silver jewellery, insurance policy amounting to Rs 5.68 lakh and a car, he said.

Apart from this, a bank locker was also opened, in which Rs 15,000 cash, 53 gm gold jewellery and 140 gm silver jewellery was found, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)