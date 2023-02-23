Indore, Feb 23 (PTI) 'Ahatas' or areas near liquor vends for people to drink will be shut down from April 1 as part of Madhya Pradesh's new excise policies as these were causing harassment to women, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on February 19 approved the new excise policy under which 'ahatas' and shop bars will be closed as part of the government's plan to discourage liquor consumption.

"Many people create ruckus, abuse and molest women after drinking alcohol in such premises. All liquor vends will be closed in the state from April 1. We need to free women from problems caused by drinking by men," he said while addressing a 'Ram Katha' event in Sanver, organised by his cabinet colleague Tulsiram Silawat.

If a man wants to drink, he must buy a bottle and take it home, the CM said, while also advising women, though in a lighter vein, to welcome the former with sticks.

Children must tell their fathers to shun alcoholism, adding that making efforts for de-addiction in society was also part of spiritual work.

He said 'paramatma' (God) can be achieved if farmers, teachers, workers, politicians etc do their chores sincerely and honestly.

He also announced his government will soon launch 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to make married women from poor and lower middle class families financially strong.

"The applications for this scheme will be accepted from March 8. From June 10, a sum of Rs 1,000 will be deposited every month in the accounts of eligible women beneficiaries," he informed.

