Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Gwalior railway station on Friday afternoon and with the immediate action of fire tenders, it was extinguished in about an hour, an official said.

The fire erupted at a VIP guest house situated near platform number one of the railway station at around 1:15 pm. Upon receiving the information, the fire tenders reached and began the operation to douse off the fire.

With the continuous efforts of the fire brigade team for around an hour, it was extinguished. Though the reason and cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Manager of Gwalior Railway Station, Akhilesh Tiwari said, "As soon as I came to know about the fire, I immediately informed the fire officer. We all engaged in controlling the fire and it was brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet not clear."

Meanwhile, Fire Officer Satpal Singh Chauhan said that around four vehicles of the fire brigade were engaged in extinguishing the fire and it was brought under control after continuous efforts for around an hour.

"Upon receiving the information about the fire incident, we immediately sent fire brigade vehicles to the spot. Around four vehicles were engaged in dousing off the fire and after around an hour, it was extinguished. The reason for the fire is yet to be known and no casulty was reportred in the incident," Chauhan said. (ANI)

