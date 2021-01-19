Mhow (MP), Jan 19 (PTI) Days after he sought registration of a police case against Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur for allegedly leading a group of people that forcibly took away seized equipment and a tractor-trolley from the premises of a Forest office, deputy ranger Ramsuresh Dubey has been transferred.

Indore DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) Kiran Bisen transferred Dubey from Badgonda in Mhow tehsil to Manpur sub-range on Monday.

When contacted, Bisen on Tuesday said it was a routine transfer.

Dubey said his transfer would not deter him from fighting against any wrongdoings while performing duty as a public servant.

"Even if my services terminated, I will not step back and will continue to fight for truth. I know that truth will win at last," he told PTI.

Dubey had alleged that Thakur, along with nearly 20 supporters, had barged into the forest office premises at Badgonda on January 10 evening and forcibly took away an earth-moving machine and a tractor-trolley seized over digging work in the protected area in Badgonda.

Badgonda is the part of the Mhow assembly seat represented by Thakur.

Thakur had denied role in the incident and blamed "wrong videos" which she alleged were posted by former Congress MLA Antar Singh Darbar.

Reacting to Dubey's transfer, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja on Tuesday said, "MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making tall claims of taking action against mafia but this action (transfer) shows that he can't dare to take action against BJP-supported wrongdoers".

He said a case should have been registered against the minister.

"It is shameful that instead of giving a prize, the honest official is being punished for performing his duty," Saluja added.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh BJP secretary and spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said the transfer was "purely an administrative decision".

