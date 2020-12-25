Balaghat (MP) Dec 25 (PTI) Three women and a man were killed and eight persons injured on Friday evening when a truck overturned after the driver lost balance while trying to avoid a two-wheeler near Gangulpura in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The deceased comprise three women who had taken a lift in the truck and a motorcyclist, Balaghat Superintendent of Police (CSP) Karnik Shrivastava said.

The deceased have been identified as Savita Marthe (35), Sunita Panche (40), Yashoda Panche (42) and two-wheeler rider Arun Parihar (22), he said, adding that the driver and cleaner of the truck escaped from the spot.

