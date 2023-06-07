Guna, Jun 7 (PTI) Four persons were killed and two others seriously injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Konyakala village under Chachoda police station area.

Chachoda police station in-charge Balbir Gaur said that a total of six persons were travelling on two motorbikes. The two-wheelers coming from opposite sides crashed into each other.

While two persons died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital. The fourth person died during treatment, the official said.

Two more persons sustained grievous injuries and are admitted to the hospital, he added.

