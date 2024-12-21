Dewas, December 21: Four members of a family, among them two children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a milk parlour-cum-house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The blaze erupted on the premises in the Nayapura area around 4.45 am, an official said.

"We received information about a fire in a milk parlour in Nayapura, and a family was living in the same premises," Nahar Darwaja police station in-charge Manju Yadav told PTI. She said the victims, a couple and their two children, died of suffocation and burn injuries. Gwalior Fire: Blaze Erupts in Plastic Factory in Madhya Pradesh, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Milk Parlour-cum-House in Dewas

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A fire broke out at a house in the Nayapura area of Dewas, during early hours. Fire tenders present at the spot. Manju Yadav, Police Station Incharge, Nahar Darwaja PS says, "Four people have died in the incident...Further investigation is… pic.twitter.com/AWIphNcvvl — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

A team from the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)