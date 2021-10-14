Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in a fatal attack on a man who succumbed to injuries two days ago.

Beniwal reached Bhawanda police station in Nagaur district where the family members of the deceased Sunil Tada are sitting on a dharna along with the body since Wednesday and alleged that the police personnel were working in connivance with the criminals.

Tada was attacked by a group of men on October 1. He was under medical treatment and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The family members and relatives brought the body to the police station and sat on a dharna.

Beniwal, who is the national convenor of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), said the policemen were protecting the accused.

“Not a single accused involved in the attack has been arrested so far which is a serious matter. The accused are being protected by the police. The dharna will be called off only when the accused are arrested and action against guilty policemen is taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nagaur Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Singh removed the Bhawanda SHO Shankar Lal, head constable Gawanram and constable Radheshyam and sent them to Police Lines for dereliction of duty.

The SP has formed teams to search for the accused involved in the attack.

