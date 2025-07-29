Bhopal, July 29 (PTI) The population of wild animals, including tigers, is growing in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday, adding that the state has emerged as an ideal hub for the conservation and better management of wildlife.

Addressing a state-level programme on the occasion of 'International Tiger Day' at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre, Yadav referred to the "tiger state" tag and said the state houses nine tiger reserves.

"The number of all wildlife animals, including tigers, is continuously increasing in the state, and today it has emerged as an ideal centre for their conservation and better management," he said, adding that local communities are being encouraged for wildlife conservation.

He attributed the growing population of wild animals to conservation efforts by the forest department workers.

According to Yadav, the efforts undertaken by the state government will strengthen the ecosystem and encourage tourism activities.

During the event, Yadav inaugurated three wildlife vehicles, three wildlife medical vehicles and two dog squad rescue vehicles.

"Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an example of a tiger and man living in harmony," he added.

Yadav said MP successfully rehabilitated cheetahs under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to Ratapani becoming the eighth tiger reserve in the state, Yadav stated that the state government has planned to develop zoos and wildlife rescue centres in Ujjain and Jabalpur.

"They won't be traditional zoos. They will become centres dedicated to the conservation and rehabilitation of wildlife", he added.

