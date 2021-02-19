Jabalpur, Feb 19 (PTI) In an interim order, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed ongoing construction on land which two petitioners have claimed is part of a Muslim graveyard at Quazi campus locality in old Bhopal.

A single bench of Justice MF Anwar on Thursday directed the parties to maintain status-quo, the petitioners' counsel Mohammad Riyaz said.

Petitioners M Suleman and M Imran have claimed the land, on which the construction is underway, is part of a Muslim cemetery registered in government records, and that its land use cannot be changed as per norms, counsel Riyaz said.

