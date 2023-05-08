Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Ujjain Municipal Corporation along with the police jointly demolished the illegal properties of houses of two murder accused in Ujjain on Monday, a police official said.

The properties of the accused were located at Hari Nagar locality under Jiwaji Ganj police station limits in the district.

During this, the police station in charge and a large number of police forces along with two Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were deployed on the spot.

The accused were identified as Jitendra Gurjar and Dharmendra Sisodiya. They recently, on May 4 shot a youth in broad daylight in the Freeganj area of Ujjain.

Ujjain Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Bhuria said, "Following the instruction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and police headquarters, continuous action is being taken against the criminals in the state. In this series, today the municipal corporation and police administration jointly demolished the illegal construction of the houses of notorious criminals, who recently committed a crime in the city, situated under Jiwaji Ganj police station limits."

Along with this, the police also visited the houses of the criminals who are active in the city, took information about their illegal properties and warned them about police action, he added.

According to the police, seven cases have been registered against the accused Dharmendra Sisodia and six cases against Jitendra Gurjar in the past. (ANI)

