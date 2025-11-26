Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): A Block Level Officer (BLO) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has set a remarkable example of dedication by continuing her duties under the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process even after the death of her mother. The officer, Neelu Gaud, prioritised her official responsibilities despite personal grief, earning praise from senior officials.

Neelu Gaud, a Vikram Awardee and former national-level softball player, is currently posted in the Commercial Tax Department in Indore and has been assigned SIR responsibilities in the district. Her mother passed away on November 22, while she was on duty. After completing her assigned work that day, Neelu went home and performed the funeral rituals. Following the three-day Triratri observance, she returned to duty on Tuesday.

Indore District Collector Shivam Verma met Neelu on Tuesday and praised her extraordinary commitment.

Collector Verma told ANI, "Following the instruction of ECI, the SIR process is going on continuously and our BLOs (Block Level Officer) are working hard for the same. One of our BLOs is Neelu Gaud, who should be praised that even after the death of her mother, she gave priority to her duty and continued her work. Her dedication towards duty is an inspiration for all of us. Her effort motivated our entire team engaged in the SIR process. I salute Neelu ji."

Additionally, the Collector recalled the effort of another BLO who worked during his wedding rituals with Haldi applied to his hand. He also praised other BLOs who were working hard in the SIR process.

"Neelu is Vikram Awardee and she was working on the day her mother passed away and again after the funeral rituals, which took place on Monday, she is back to duty on Tuesday. Her step is an inspiration for all of us and we are proud of her," the collector added.

Speaking to ANI, Neelu Gaud said, "My mother passed away on November 22 and I am discharging the duty of BLO. My mother was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the hospital. I received a call from the hospital that morning, but I had come for the duty. After that I informed my senior officials and following the funeral rituals of three days (Triratri), I returned to duty again today," Neelu Gaud said.

Last month, the ECI announced the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase of the SIR was completed in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

The ongoing exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)

