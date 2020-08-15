Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Indore district of Madhya Pradesh reported 176 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total number of cases in the district to 9,590, the state health department said.

The district also reported one death on Friday. The total number of deaths in Indore stood at 342.

Meanwhile, the health department started conducting antibody tests in Indore from August 11 onwards. This test will be carried out by taking blood samples of 7,000 people, including children, men, and women who will be eligible to give plasma to COVID-19 patients if detected with sufficient antibodies.People with more number of antibodies will be able to donate plasma to coronavirus patients.

With 64,553 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has breached 24 lakh-mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Health Ministry has informed that after a record high of 8,48,728 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, India has touched a new milestone of COVID-19 tests in a single day so far.

With this, the cumulative tests count surged to 2,76,94,416 on Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The total coronavirus cases stand at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 patients were cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, 1,007 patients have died and taking the death toll to 48,040 deaths due to the virus in the country. (ANI)

